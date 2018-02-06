Plans for affordable housing in Daventry and East Northamptonshire districts

A housing association is planning to build more than 30 affordable homes in villages across the county this year.

Northamptonshire Rural Housing Association (NRHA) says its plans to build 36 properties are meeting the need for homes which local people can afford by developing houses specifically for those with a local connection to local villages.

Next month, work will be starting on site in Walgrave where 10 properties are being built in partnership with local developer Whiterock Homes.

The homes will be next to the housing association’s Poachers Close development and will comprise four homes for affordable rent, two for shared ownership and four homes for local market sale.

Any development surpluses generated from the homes for local market sale will be used to subsidise the affordable properties.

In Yarwell, work is well under way on five homes for affordable rent and four for shared ownership, thanks to funding from the Homes & Communities Agency.

The development is due to be completed in May.

June should see the start on site at Northamptonshire Rural Housing Association’s first development in Little Addington.

Two homes for affordable rent and four for shared ownership, along with five for open market sale, are planned.

It is also hoped that planning will be approved for a scheme in Brigstock, comprising one property for affordable rent and five for shared ownership.

Work is scheduled to start on site in early 2019.

Company secretary Craig Felts said: “We are continuing to work hard to bring affordable homes to the villages where they are most needed.

“Affordable properties are vital to the sustainability of Northamptonshire’s rural communities and our small schemes will make a lasting difference to local people.”