Plans could help bring Rushden town centre shop back into use

Plans have gone in which could help breathe new life into an empty shop in Rushden town centre.

Store Twenty One opened in the High Street in September 2010, selling clothes for women, men and children as well as homewares.

The opening of the Rushden store back in September 2010

But the unit has been vacant since the clothing retailer went into liquidation last July, resulting in hundreds of job losses at stores across the country.

However, plans have gone in for two new shop fronts with new entrances to allow for access at 48-50 High Street.

If the alterations are approved, there would be two units rather than one with both being marketed for retail.

Documents submitted as part of the planning application state: “The central location of the application site and the access to the High Street means that the building is extremely important to generating more attraction to the area.

“The proposed use complements the existing economic uses of the street and area.

“The site is currently vacant, therefore bringing it back into use will benefit economic vitality of the area.”

The documents say modifications to the property would be minimal, just minor alterations to the front of the building.

The conclusion for the design and access statement says: “The planning authority is requested to grant full planning application for the proposed works to enable this vacant premise to be brought back into beneficial use to enhance this important retail frontage.”

The application will be considered by East Northants Council.