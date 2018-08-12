Planned closures for A45 between Stanwick and Raunds

Diversions will be in place while work is carried out on a section of the A45 between Stanwick and Raunds.

Highways England is due to carry out essential maintenance work on the existing east and westbound carriageways of the A45 next month.

The work will take place from September 3 to September 14 and there will be overnight closures.

It will involve road resurfacing between Stanwick and the Raunds roundabout, footway resurfacing, layby patching, vegetation clearance between Stanwick and the Chowns Mill roundabout and other routine maintenance.

A spokesman for Highways England said: “This work is necessary as sections of the existing carriageway have reached the end of their serviceable life.

“To minimise inconvenience and disruption to the travelling public, and maintain a safe environment for our workforce and customers, we will need the following overnight (between 20:00 to 06:00) closures at various times throughout the works between 3rd to 14th September 2018.”

The closures will affect:

- A45 eastbound from Chowns Mill roundabout to Stanwick roundabout

- A45 westbound from Stanwick roundabout to Chowns Mill roundabout

- A45 east and westbound between Stanwick roundabout and Raunds roundabout

The spokesman added: “We will have in place clearly signed diversion routes during any necessary closures, which we have agreed with the local authority.”

Cyclist and pedestrian restriction will be required at times, but the carriageway will be open as normal during the daytime.

The spokesman said: “Please note that all planned roadworks are subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

“We will do our very best to complete the work as quickly as possible, keeping disturbances and noise to a minimum.”

Anyone with questions about the work can contact the Highway England customer contact line on 0300 123 5000 or email info@highwaysengland.co.uk for the attention of East Midlands Asset Delivery.