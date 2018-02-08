PICTURES: Wildlife at Boughton House

These glorious pictures show Boughton House’s wildlife at its best.

There are now white red deer, melanistic fallow and sika deer within the new deer park.

A Boughton House spokesman said: “Fallow deer are native to Northamptonshire and were traditionally found within the parklands until around the time of the Second World War.

Visitors are invited to enjoy the deer at a distance, but not to approach the animals or feed them.”

The gardens are set for their first official opening of 2018 with the National Gardens Scheme on Sunday, February 25.

Two new areas of the upper Walled Gardens will officially open to visitors for the first time on the day.

To find out more call Boughton House on 01536 515 731 or email info@boughtonhouse.co.uk.

Pictures by Glyn Dobbs.