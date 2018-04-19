PICTURES: No maternity leave for this Royal lookalike from Geddington!

The countdown to the arrival of the next Royal baby is on and one person who can’t wait to see if it’s a boy or a girl is Heidi Agan.

Heidi became a lookalike in 2012 after customers where she worked as a waitress at Frankie and Benny’s in Kettering kept telling her how much she looked like the Duchess of Cambridge.

With striking similarities to Kate, she now makes a career from looking like Prince William’s wife and has been wearing a baby bump as the couple await the arrival of their third child.

Heidi is looking forward to seeing if it’s a boy or a girl, and there is even a chance the baby could arrive on her birthday later this month.

Heidi, who used to be in Corby and now lives in Geddington, has been busy in the run-up to the birth and said: “There’s never a dull moment, it’s better than a real job.

“It’s a seasonal business and how busy I am mirrors what they are doing.

“With the wedding and the new baby, interest is high.

“If they don’t do much because they are on holiday, then I’m the same - I like them to stay busy.

“The Jubilee was massive, I had two or three jobs a day.”

Heidi has been a lookalike for six years and gets booked for a range of jobs, including corporate events, interviews, photoshoots and even a ‘hen do’ for Meghan Markle at Aintree last week.

She regularly works with other lookalikes including The Queen, Prince William and Kate’s sister Pippa.

Heidi said: “The other lookalikes are good friends, they were all at my wedding in May.

“It’s fabulous, we talk frequently on the phone.

“And George and Charlotte are wonderful.

“It works well because they know us and they know that we are going to do something exciting, they are just fabulous kids.”

Heidi renewed her wedding vows last year and appeared on a special Royal edition of Say Yes To The Dress: UK ahead of her big day.

And with Kate regularly being photographed and praised for her style choices, her wardobe is a key part of the job.

Heidi said: “She wears so much and she has so much made bespoke that it’s almost impossible to keep up unless you have unlimited cash.

“I pick key pieces, so perhaps a colour she’s wearing a lot of or every now and then she wears LK Bennett which you can afford.

“But she’s stepped up her game, you just have to do your best.

“She’s not changed her style, just polished it.”

And while Heidi loves her job and gives it 100 per cent, including cutting her hair when Kate changed to a shorter style, she doesn’t take herself too seriously.

The lookalike said: “This is meant to be something that’s humorous and a little bit of fun.”

And she added: “It’s an acting job.

“I am paid to act a certain way and then I come home, I am not trying to be her.

“It’s an impersonation.

“It’s something that I am unbelievably blessed by, I have just been so lucky with it.”

Her career has given her some amazing experiences, including travelling around the world, but she doesn’t take anything for granted.

She said: “I have to take everything in and enjoy every moment.” But she added: “Fingers crossed I will be queen one day.”