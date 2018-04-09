PICTURES: Is any of this jewellery stolen from Wellingborough yours?

Police officers have released images of stolen jewellery they are hoping to reunite with the rightful owners.

Valuables have been stolen in several burglaries in Wellingborough and a man - 43-year-old Robert Moore, of York Road in the town - has now pleaded guilty to the offences.

A number of items have been recovered and police are now working to find the rightful owners.

Detective Eve Atkin said: “A 43-year-old man was charged and has subsequently pleaded guilty to burglary.

“Upon his arrest a number of other items were recovered including items of jewellery so what we’re focusing on now is reuniting them with their rightful owners.

“If anyone recognises the items in the pictures and can provide us with proof that the items is theirs, for example a crime number, photographs or proof of a claim to an insurance company, I encourage them to come forward so they can claim what is rightfully theirs.”

Anyone who recognises any of the items can call Northamptonshire Police on 101.