Picture special from Wellingborough service for anyone affected by breast cancer

The pews were packed for the very first thanksgiving service held by the Crazy Hats breast cancer appeal.

All Saints Church in Wellingborough was a sea of pink for the special service which took place last Thursday.

The charity wanted to hold the event for people whose lives have been affected by breast cancer in any way to give thanks, reflect and to remember.

It took place during Breast Cancer Awareness Month and as it was not a fundraiser, admission was free.

Glennis Hooper, founder of the Wellingborough-based charity, said: “The church was absolutely packed and the service itself was uplifting, emotional, fun and very memorable.

“We were absolutely delighted with the response and feel sure this will become an annual event.

“Simon Weldon, CEO at KGH, addressed the congregation together with many of our ladies who have experienced breast cancer.

“The mayor of Wellingborough also spoke, as did our president Dr Roy Matthew.

“The highlight of the service was the lively opening by children and singing from the choir at Park Junior School in Wellingborough and the Crazy Hats choir who also performed with the children.

“Additionally, everyone in the congregation was given a little pink bow which they dedicated to a special person in their life.

“These bows were placed on a huge heart which formed the focus point, as did two life-size knitted pink bows.”

Throughout Breast Cancer Awareness Month, strings of bunting adorned with these pink knitted bows has been on display at venues across the county.

The idea is to encourage women to attend their mammogram appointments.

And the project by Crazy Hats has proved incredibly popular with bows sent in from America, Malta and Australia as well as all four corners of the UK.

A 102-year-old lady from Wollaston was also among those who got involved by knitting 102 bows for every year of her life.

