Corby’s ancient woods were transformed into an enchanted forest at the weekend.

The town’s second Mardi Gras event saw a procession from the Cube to Thoroughsale and Hazel Woods, passing among illuminated light sculptures created by award-winning artists Same Sky.

Produced by cultural development agency ArtReach in partnership with Made in Corby, other entertainment included live music outside the Cube and creative workshops.

Pictures by Alison Bagley.