Visitors to Wellingborough were transported back in time during a weekend of action-packed events featuring live music, magic shows and battle re-enactments.

Axe throwers, archery, ferrets and a medieval fair all helped to ensure that Wellingborough town centre was the place to be seen during the weekend.

Other attractions included knights in armour on the Tithe Barn lawn and re-enactors setting up camp in Croyland Gardens.

Pictures by Alison Bagley.