PICTURE GALLERY: Town gearing up for the Women’s Tour coming to Rushden

Businesses, residents and visitors are gearing up for when stage two of the OVO Energy Women’s Tour comes to Rushden next month.

Some of the world’s top female cyclists will be at Hall Park in Rushden at 10.30am on Thursday, June 14, for the start of stage two before cycling across the county to Daventry.

Rushden Town Council, East Northants Council, Rushden Town Partnership, Freedom Leisure and other local partners have been working to provide a series of events leading up to and following the cycling event.

Rushden Town Partnership kick-started the campaign with a St George’s Day family fun day in the High Street on April 21.

Along with St George and the dragon, there was entertainment, music, competitions and ice-cream.

The partnership launched its own cycle race with a very special participant called aRTy Pea.

aRTy Pea has begun his journey and will appear in a different shop window each week in the weeks leading up to the Women’s Tour.

A prize hamper will be awarded to the person who identifies the most shop windows around the town centre.

Entry forms and further details about the competition can be found at Rushden Town Partnership’s website at www.rushdentown.org.uk.

Rushden Town Council was pleased to hold its own local launch of the cycle race as part of the St George’s Day event.

Toby, the women’s tour mascot, Cyril the Squirrel who is the town council’s mascot, and the Cancer Research bear were joined by St George in Rushden’s very own dance off in the High Street, which proved popular with children.

The town council has also moved what was traditionally known as Rushden Party Week to coincide with the start of the cycle race.

There will be nine days of events and activities taking place from June 9 to June 17 under the banner of ‘Celebrate Rushden.’

Celebrate Rushden brings together many of Rushden’s organisations and offers a whole variety of events and activities for all to enjoy – there will be a full programme of events in the Celebrate Rushden brochure being delivered this month.

As part of Celebrate Rushden, Rushden Town Partnership will be organising two events in the High Street on Saturday, June 9, and Saturday, June 16.

Businesses are being asked to dress their shop window and be part of Rushden’s best dressed window competition.

Any firms wishing to be part of either event can contact Rushden Town Partnership on rushdentownpartnership@gmail.com or Rushden Town Council on info@rushdentowncouncil.gov.uk.