PICTURE GALLERY: Rushden pupils enjoy science day organised by Wellingborough school

A Wellingborough school has been sharing its love of science with pupils from Rushden.

Wrenn Academy organised its second outdoor learning day of this academic year for South End Junior School in Wymington Road, Rushden, earlier this month.

Sam Mallett and Daniel Baxby from Wrenn were joined by 12 sixth former volunteers and three lab technicians who went along before the children arrived to set up a realistic crime scene.

It came complete with its own Roman skeleton and artefact for the students to find.

Many activities were available for the pupils to complete to provide more information about the skeleton and life in the Roman era.

Each year group had different tasks to do and they spanned across the whole curriculum, including art, geography, history, science, D&T and English.

There was also an expert from Wellingborough Museum providing the children with a greater insight, and the police turned up to make the day feel real.

A spokesman for Wrenn Academy said: “Everyone had an amazing time.”