PICTURE GALLERY: Party atmosphere as AFC Rushden & Diamonds celebrate promotion

The final whistle signalled the start of the celebrations as AFC Rushden & Diamonds secured the club’s third promotion in six years.

Needing a win for promotion to Step Three, Diamonds thrashed Aylesbury FC 7-1 and the promotion from the Evo-Stik South League East was confirmed as third-placed Hartley Wintney suffered a 1-0 defeat at Kempston Rovers.

While Diamonds could still go on to be crowned champions on the final day of the season at the weekend, there were wonderful scenes of celebration as the final whistle blew at Hayden Road last night (Tuesday).

A tweet from the club account said: “We haven’t tweeted the league table directly all season, here it is this evening in all its glory, we are going up!”

One fan tweeted: “What a great night and totally worth getting soaked for!

“Love my club @AFCRD.”

Another tweet said: “What an incredible year!

“Everyone associated with the club should be very proud.”

And another fan tweeted: “Far too hyper to sleep after @afcrd secured promotion.

“A massive well done to everyone associated with the club.

“It was all worth it!”

Another tweet praised the work of everyone involved at the club, saying: “Can’t speak highly enough of the hard work and dedication of the volunteers, management and players @AFCRD.

“In 12 months to move the club and get promoted just shows what we can achieve.”

Numerous other messages of congratulations from football fans and clubs were posted online following their promotion.

Ben Smith tweeted: “Congratulations to @AFCRD on your promotion ⬆tonight, and what a way to do it with a 7-1 home win at Hayden Road, Rushden.

“I hope you guys go up as champions you totally deserve it!

“A performance, a season, and a successful return home!”

Darryl Smith said: “Buzzing for everyone at @AFCRD well deserved promotion and even more buzzing for the players, great bunch of lads.”