PICTURE GALLERY: New Kettering shop raising funds for animal charity

This shop has opened in Kettering and is raising money for a charity which rescues and re-homes hundreds of animals every year.

Animals In Need has been rescuing and re-homing animals of all shapes and sizes since 1990.

The charity based at Pine Tree Farm in Little Irchester regularly features in the Northants Telegraph’s Pets Corner, highlighting just some of the animals which need re-homing for a variety of reasons.

It relies on donations of money as well as pet food and bedding to ensure it can continue its work looking after all the animals brought in to them.

And Animals In Need is delighted to have the support of Replay & Recycle which recently opened in Bath Road, Kettering.

The shop is selling donated goods to raise funds for the charity.

Annie Marriott from Animals In Need said: “Our fab volunteer Corinne has opened an Animals In Need charity shop in Bath Road, Kettering.

“It’s a real Aladdin’s cave and it is raising thousands for the charity.”

The shop sells various items, including pet products, bicycles, toys, household items and clothing.

For more information about Animals In Need and its work, click here