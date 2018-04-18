PICTURE GALLERY: More details on climbing attraction coming to Rushden Lakes

The only way is up for this attraction which is due to open at Rushden Lakes this year.

Rock Up offers an indoor climbing experience for thrill seekers of all ages, ranging from just four to 84.

The company already has multiple locations across the UK each with a café serving coffee, fresh food and an indoor soft play area, and is set to open a site at Rushden Lakes by the end of the year.

A spokesman for Rock Up said they are hoping to open this winter, probably around Christmas, and they expect to create about 30 jobs covering weekday and weekends on a shift basis.

Heidi Duckworth, executive chairman of Rock Up, said: “Rushden Lakes is a fantastic location for Rock Up.

“The centre is incredibly popular among the public and particularly families drawing from a large area.

“The expanding range of shops and leisure offerings including the outdoor facilities makes it a great destination for people to come and spend a day there and fit in a fun climbing session at Rock Up.”

According to the Rock Up website, the Rushden Lakes site will have 26 fun climbing walls towering up to eight metres with multiple routes to their peaks.

Rock Up is one of the attractions set to be part of phase two of Rushden Lakes, which includes the new 14-screen cinema.

Restaurants and retailers who have tenancies in phase two include TGI Fridays, Nandos, Gourmet Burger Kitchen, Zizzi, Wren Living, Decathlon and Cotswold Outdoor.

Work on phase two is due to be completed by January 2019.