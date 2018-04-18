PICTURE GALLERY: Major milestones reached at Wellingborough development

Wellingborough’s Stanton Cross development has been gathering pace in recent months with a number of major milestones reached.

The development, promoted by Bovis Homes and its commercial development partner St. Modwen, will deliver about 3,650 homes, a 143-acre country park, two community centres, three schools and a doctor’s surgery.

It is also set to provide new commercial buildings, including industrial and logistics, offices, retail and leisure space, with up to 3,000 new jobs being created.

Construction on site started in 2015 and is progressing at pace.

Preparations for the first 521 homes are under way and show homes are expected to open towards the end of the summer.

The first homeowners are expected to move in by the end of the year.

Significant progress has been made on much-needed infrastructure works too, ensuring that Stanton Cross is fully connected to the existing community of Wellingborough.

The recently constructed railway bridge will connect Stanton Cross to the town via the railway station, which is gradually being transformed into a transport hub by the developers.

A bridge has also been constructed across the newly realigned River Ise, as part of the creation of a new 143-acre country park that will follow the path of the river south towards the town.

Paul Soutar, Bovis Homes’ divisional operations director responsible for Stanton Cross, said: “The River Ise is a centrepiece of the development which offers challenges and opportunities in equal measure.

“First, we needed to realign it to improve it technically, slowing it down before it passes under a road bridge that is being created on one of the central routes.

“Completing the bridge also marks a significant step forward; it will provide a key pedestrian and vehicular link between the Stanton Cross country park and the existing community in Wellingborough, so that it can be enjoyed by all.”

Milestones are also being reached on the road network; the Irthlingborough Road re-opened at the end of March and will eventually link to a new road crossing the river and railway directly into Wellingborough town centre.

Its immediate proximity to the current phase of housebuilding means drivers using the road get a first look at Stanton Cross as the scheme progresses.

Richard Bowden, landowner representative at Stanton Cross, added: “I have worked on the development for 19 years now and it’s fantastic to see how much the site is changing over time.

“These major milestones show that we are making great progress towards our goal of making Stanton Cross a sustainable, high-quality location for people to live, work and enjoy.”