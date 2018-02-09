PICTURE GALLERY: Look around latest restaurant to open at Rushden Lakes

Did you get a slice of the action when Pizza Express opened at Rushden Lakes yesterday?

If not, these pictures show how the latest restaurant to open at the major retail and leisure development looks both inside and out.

And as well as offering somewhere new to eat, the new restaurant has created 25 jobs for the area.

The 196-seater restaurant draws heavy inspiration from its location, and is a mixture of classic design with a modern twist.

Views across the lakes and meadows have been maximised by an interior described as ‘fresh and vibrant.’

The mint green ceiling creates a bright and airy feeling to the space, with warm corals and natural oak finishes contrasting against it.

Striking full-height wallpapers feature colourful, graphic images celebrating the location, incorporating vintage engravings of freshwater fish and wildlife found in a wetland habitat.

Slatted timber ceiling rafts stretch across the front of the restaurant where al fresco diners can enjoy views of activities on the lakes.

Restaurant manager Taner Ozdol said: “I am incredibly excited to be bringing the nation’s best-loved pizza to Rushden Lakes Shopping Centre and to be at the helm of such a great team.”

Rushden Lakes centre nanager Paul Rich said: “Everyone here – from shoppers and staff to security and the management team – has been looking forward to today for months, and we all can’t wait to enjoy the fantastic food at Pizza Express.”

The restaurant opened yesterday (Thursday) and has plenty of options across the menu, including a low-calorie range as well as vegetarian and gluten-free choices.

Pizza Express is the latest restaurant to open at Rushden Lakes, adding to the line-up which already includes Bill’s, Wildwood, Jamaica Blue, Bewiched, Patisserie Valerie and Eden at House of Fraser.