PICTURE GALLERY: Kettering parkrun celebrates 70 years of the NHS

More than 500 runners took part in a special event to celebrate 70 years of the NHS in Kettering.

505 people ran, walked or jogged the 5km course at Kettering parkrun’s Wicksteed Park event on Saturday (June 2).

A fancy dress theme saw many people taking part dressed as doctors and nurses.

To view our gallery of pictures, taken by Alison Bagley, click here.

Kettering parkrun event director Rob Parkes said: “We are constantly surprised by the growing numbers of people of all fitness levels who choose to join parkrun every week.

“It was no surprise though to see the level of support from parkrunners for the staff of the NHS.

“We have all shared personal stories of the gratitude we owe to this life saving and life enhancing organisation – this was a great public celebration and a chance to say a massive thank you.”

Kettering parkrun run director John McManus said: “Celebrating the 70th anniversary of the NHS was a wonderful opportunity for all of us in the parkrun community to come together and show our support for all those who care for us in times of medical need.

“Our local health service will have saved many lives and supported many families over the last 70 years and our event was a small celebration of that in advance of the NHS birthday celebrations in July.”

Kettering General Hospital’s medical director, Prof Andrew Chilton, helped launch the event.

He said: “Having a parkrun that celebrated the contribution local NHS staff make to their community is very appropriate and much appreciated.

“On behalf of those staff I would like to say thank you to all the parkrunners who attended this special event.

“It is also important to remember that regular exercise – of which a parkrun is a great example - has great benefits for people’s health and general wellbeing.”

Christine Henshaw and her daughter Beck Murphy – who works at Kettering General Hospital as an IT specialist - both regularly do the parkrun.

Retired hospital play scheme co-ordinator Christine, 67, from Barton Seagrave, has lost 7.5 stone (47kg) since she started the parkrun through a combination of diet and exercise.

She said: “Parkruns are fantastic.

“They are non-competitive but really encourage you to take up exercise and stay with it.

“It is also a chance to meet a lot of people and as you get fitter you feel better and better.”

Parkrun is an international network of volunteer led events that are open to all and promote health and fitness by getting communities together once a week at 9am on a Saturday morning.