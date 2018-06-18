PICTURE GALLERY: Crowds turn out for soap box derby at Kettering park

The crowds turned out to see amateur racers tackle this year’s soap box derby at Wicksteed Park.

Saturday’s event saw dozens of home-built karts entered into the competition, taking on the downhill course close to the park’s campsite, with both juniors and seniors competing for prizes.

This was the event’s fourth year and it proved to be as popular as ever.

The event encourages competitors to use their ingenuity and imagination to create vehicles capable of tackling the course, with the thrills and spills attracting competitors and spectators from across the region.

The event maintains the park’s reputation for innovation and highlights the extraordinary legacy of the park’s creator Charles Wicksteed, and his life as an entrepreneur, inventor, innovator and successful engineer.

The event was raising money for Wicksteed Charitable Trust and competitors are encouraged to dress up themselves and their cars.

