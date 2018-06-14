PICTURE GALLERY: Crowds cheer on the Women’s Tour in Rushden

Crowds gathered at Rushden’s Hall Park to cheer on the cyclists as they set off on the second day of racing for this year’s Women’s Tour.

It was the start of a 90-mile route taking the world’s top female cyclists from Rushden, across the county and ending up at Daventry several hours later.

Our photographer was there to capture all the build-up to the start of the race, with pictures of the spectators as well as the cyclists and their support teams.

See all the pictures in our picture gallery and don’t miss the picture special in next week’s Northants Telegraph.

To see a video of the start of the Women’s Tour in Rushden, click here