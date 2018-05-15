PICTURE GALLERY: Corby underpass ‘tent village’ is cleaned by volunteers

These are the horrific conditions that homeless people in Corby were forced to live in - until volunteers from Nightlight helped them launch a major clean-up.

The tent village in an underpass in Corby had become filthy after several members of the town’s homeless community spent night after night there with no cleaning or washing facilities nearby.

But volunteers from Nightlight, who are bidding to open a new shelter in Cannock Road, Corby, joined them to decontaminate the area.

One of the organisers Diane Boyd said: “We had a number of volunteers assist with the clean up. It took two full days.

“As the before photos show: it was an awful mess, so much so that it was hard for the residents of the area to see past all the rubbish.

“But after the first day an end came in sight and assistance was given by those that live in the space.

“This demonstrates, I think, that sometimes people just need help to see through the problem and once that help is given, they join in to help themselves.”