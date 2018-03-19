PICTURE GALLERY: Charity events hit as big freeze hits Northamptonshire

The return of wintry weather at the weekend saw the postponement of two major fundraising events in the north of the county.

The annual Crazy Hats Walk, due to be held at Wicksteed Park in Kettering, and the first ever Sport Relief Mile to take place in Rushden, were both called off because of safety fears.

Glennis Hooper from the Wellingborough breast cancer charity Crazy Hats said: “The right decision was made! We were on tenterhooks all day on Saturday, especially as the sun was shining, but felt more at ease on Sunday morning, knowing that the safety of all our walkers (many of them on treatment for cancer) was addressed.

“We are looking forward to the Super 16th - Take Two on Sunday, May 13, and hope perhaps more people will join us, hopefully in warmer, brighter weather!

“Our thanks to everyone for their patience, understanding and support in what was a very difficult two days.”

