This street in Barton Seagrave celebrated the Royal Wedding in style!

Residents of Lawrence Close organised a street party in honour of Harry and Meghan’s marriage on Saturday (May 19) afternoon.

They enjoyed food and drink with their neighbours as the sun shone on the street, which had been decked out in flags and bunting for the special occasion.

