PICTURE GALLERY: Beard makeovers help raise cash for Corby hospice

Two colleagues have helped raise more than £1,250 by giving their beards a makeover.

Shift manager Jim Innes and James Hanson, who works in maintenance and facilities at I Force in Bangrave Road, Corby, teamed up for the fundraiser in support of Lakelands Hospice.

Jim and James with the cheque for Lakelands Hospice

James braved the shave, saying goodbye to his beard of 20 years.

And Jim let his work colleagues colour his hair and beard every day for a week, including one day with the colours of the rainbow.

Community fundraiser for the hospice Marina Rae praised Jim and James for their efforts and added: “James bravely shaved his beard of 20 years off.

“And going a further extra mile, Jim bravely let his work colleagues colour his hair and beard every day for one week.

“Jim and James are both true Lakelands legends and we salute your creative, wacky and zany fundraising antics, together raising a whopping £1,254.96 for our cause.”

Lakelands Hospice in Butland Road is an independent charity committed to delivering the best possible practice and development of specialist palliative care for people with cancer, heart failure and other life-limiting illnesses.

It is entirely funded by voluntary donations and support from the community.

And Marina added: “If Jim and James have inspired you, why not do something creative, wacky or zany in June and rise to our #challenge and raise vital funds for Lakelands Hospice?”

For more information call Marina on 01536 747755.