Phone, hat and cigarettes stolen from man in Northampton town centre

A man was pickpocketed of his phone and hat in Northampton town centre before the thief ran away.

Officers are looking for witnesses to the theft which happened on July 22 at about 7.50pm.

A man took a phone from another man’s pocket, along with a hat and cigarettes on Abington Street before running away.

The offender is described as a 20 to 30-year-old, slim white man wearing a black hooded top, black jogging bottoms and the stolen black cap.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.