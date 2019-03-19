Peugeot driver chases man down Kettering road with 'two-foot-long bar' after verbal altercation

A Peugeot driver took a bar out of the boot of his car and chased a man down a Kettering road after they traded insults.

On Tuesday, March 12, between 5.30pm and 6.15pm, two men were involved in a verbal altercation in Northampton Road.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "The driver of the blue Peugeot hatchback then removed something from the boot of his car, described as a two-foot-long bar, and then began to chase the other man down the road towards Kettering.

"The offender is described as a Middle Eastern man, about 5ft 8, in his late 20s to early 30s, of slight to medium build, with short dark hair and stubble on his face."

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.