Petition by Corby health group after catered food taken off the menu at sports centre

Health users of a Corby sports facility have started a petition after the catering service was withdrawn.

The Lodge Parks Sports Centre Cardiac Rehabilitation Group has made the protest after catered hot food was taken off the menu at the centre in Shetland Way, Corby.

The petition, which is just short of 100 signatures, will be considered by Corby councillors at a meeting on Tuesday (Jan 8th).

The Corby authority has been unable to get a contractor to run the food service at the sports centre after the First Catering Service Company could not make a profit.

The company had also had the contract for the catering and bars at Corby swimming pool and Priors Hall Golf Course but these services have now been taken in-house by the council.

A vending machine will now provide the only sustenance at the sports centre.

The report to the overview and scrutiny committee says: “The Lodge Park Sports Cardiac Rehabilitation Group are not happy with this decision and have submitted a petition containing 93 signatures (including signatures of users of the sports centre but not necessarily the cardiac rehab group) to express their concern at the decision to reduce the catering service. The group has concerns that the social aspect of their twice weekly meetings would be affected by the change.”

The authority says it has concluded that: “Two catering contractors have not been able to make the bars and catering service at Lodge Park Sports Centre sustainable over the past few years and therefore the move to a vending service is the most sensible solution. Other options are to continue to run the service at a loss or close the service entirely.”

The meeting takes place on Tuesday at Corby Cube at 7pm.