Peterborough family desperate to find missing teenager ask Northamptonshire's help

There have been no confirmed sightings of Paolo Nespoli-Eustace since last week.

Paolo Nespoli-Eustace, 18, was last seen on CCTV arriving at London Kings Cross from Peterborough after 1am on Wednesday, October 30.

Paolo has been suffering with mental health issues and was recently sectioned for his own safety, but escaped from the facility where he was being cared for in Peterborough.

He was seen on CCTV boarding a train bound for London just after midnight and was recorded arriving at Kings Cross at 1.16am on the morning of October 30.

There have been no confirmed sightings of Paolo, who has links to both cities, since then and his family are desperate for information.

