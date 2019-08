A person was killed after a crash involving a car and a bin lorry on a dual-carriageway in Northamptonshire this morning (Thursday, August 15).

A silver Abarth Spider and a blue DAF refuse truck collided on the A45 Stefen Way in Daventry at around 6.30am, the Northants Serious Collision Investigation Unit has tweeted..

No further details have been released so far but Northamptonshire Police has been contacted.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident number 80.