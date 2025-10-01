YouTube star BeardMeetsFood takes on undefeated challenge at Wellingborough cafe - did he finish 150 chicken dippers?

The Pumphouse in Wellingborough was recently visited by Youtube star BeardMeetsFood to take on the never-before-completed ‘Big Dipper Challenge’.

BeardMeetsFood – real name Adam Moran - took a seat at the cafe in Nene Court to attempt to take down 150 chicken dippers, joined by co-eater, Katina Eats Kilos – real name Katina DeJarnett.

While one contender would be given 30 minutes to clear the plate, two people taking on the never-before-defeated task would have their time halved with just 15 minutes, meaning the mass of food had to be consumed at a rapid pace.

A spokesman for The Pumphouse Cafe said: “We have had him in before for our breakfast challenge which he completed so we were confident he would complete it, especially as he did it as a duo with fellow food challenger Katrina Eats Kilos, who is very big in America.

BeardMeetsFood was joined by Katina Eats Kilos for the Big Dipper Challenge at The Pumphouse Cafe in Wellingborough Credit: Instagram @BeardMeetsFood

"It was a great atmosphere and enjoyed by the watching public. Our social media has gone crazy with five million YouTube views in a week, and that’s not including Facebook, Instagram or TikTok.

“The challenge sounds and looks easy but I can assure people it isn’t.”

The task this time around was no easy feat, as 150 chicken dippers piled high on a platter, alongside a selection of sauces, although Moran cleverly swerved the spicy mayo. Moran and DeJarnett got to work taking down each dipper and made quick work of the first half before time caught up with the pair and speed truly became key to their success.

Strongwill and a pineapple and grapefruit Fanta got the duo over the line in a time of 12.52 and with two minutes and eight seconds to spare. Katina even had the appetite to ask for the dessert menu and they basked in their unparalleled victory with a slice of carrot cake and Victoria sponge.

At the time of his first visit, he had around 2.6 million subscribers to his channel, and in September 2025 he returned to the scene of his first triumph another three million strong at more than 5.6 million subscribers and widely seen as one of the UK’s most prominent content creators.

The Youtuber had previously visited The Pumphouse Cafe in Wellingborough to take on the Big Breakfast Challenge, where he demolished a plate consisting of two rounds of toast, three rounds of sliced bread, two rounds of fried bread, four hash browns, five sausages, one large portion of baked beans, one large portion of tomatoes, one large portion of chips, three fried eggs, five slices of bacon, six onion rings, one portion of mushrooms and two portions of black pudding.

The 36-piece breakfast platter was conquered in just 16 minutes.

Th Big Dipper Challenge remains open for locals to take on for £15, however conquerors will be given their money back.