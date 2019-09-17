Yacht builder Fairline creates 180 Northamptonshire jobs

A high-end yacht firm has begun recruitment for a large number of local jobs at its East Northants factory.

Fairline Yachts is creating the jobs at its factory at Oundle to help fulfil orders for its luxury vessels - and it wants people from our area to fill them.

The yacht-building factory needs skilled workers to help fulfil orders.

The news will come as a welcome boost to the local jobs market which has been hit by the uncertainty surrounding Brexit.

Mark McAllister, Operations Director of Corby-based Jobs4u which is managing the recruitment process, said: “Fairline are an incredibly well-established local company and they are creating the jobs here in Northamptonshire because they know tradespeople here have the skills they are looking for.

”This is absolutely superb news for the jobs market and a real coup for Northants, particularly because things have been tough for many local firms who are apprehensive about Brexit.

”These are really good permanent, full-time jobs with the possibility of lots of overtime and really attractive target-related bonuses. These kind of jobs don’t come around too often.

”We’re recruiting for a range of skillsets from those who may not have all that much experience but are hardworking and willing to learn, to those who know the trade inside-out and have established skills and knowledge.

”We know that many tradespeople have had to diversify into warehousing or distribution as manufacturing has typically been on the decline throughout our region.

“There is a wealth of skilled workers including a great many from the EU who have vast experience that is greatly under-exploited. We’d love to hear from those people.”

Earlier this month Fairline launched their latest model, the F//Line 33 against the backdrop of Tower Bridge ahead of a worldwide debut at Cannes Yachting Festival.

The Oundle-based company needs hard-working local people to fill the roles.

The company is looking for; carpenters; bench / joiners carpenters; multi-skilled fitters; preppers / painters / lacquerers; CNC operatives; mechanical / electrical engineers; moulders; and exterior preparers.

The positions are for 40-hours over four days from Monday to Thursday with overtime available. An annual bonus scheme is in operation linked to production targets.

You can find out more and apply for any of the jobs by texting 07887 757942, by emailing mark@jobs-4-u.co.uk or calling him on 01536 269477.