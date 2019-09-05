X-Factor winners dropping by to open Wellingborough care home

Wellingborough will be the next stop on a TV talent show competition winners’ itinerary.

Four-piece boy band Rak-Su, who won X-Factor in 2017, will take a break from their Scenic Route Tour to officially open a respite care home in the town.

Concept Care Solutions Ltd CEO Edith Fongho

The British R&B group from Watford were formed by friends Ashley Fongho, Jamaal Shurland, Mustafa Rahimtulla and Myles Stephenson.

Their single Dimelo, featuring Naughty Boy and Wyclef Jean, climbed to number two in the official UK chart in 2017.

Singer-songwriter Ashley owns the bungalow in Doddington Road which has been renovated to be used to house respite patients.

His mum Edith Fongho is managing director of Concept Care Solutions Ltd which will be running the service.

Tom Pinnock

Tom Pinnock, respite lead for Concept Care, said: “Ashley’s mum had encouraged him to invest in the house. We’ve spent the last two years renovating the property.

“The bungalow will provide respite care for people if they are elderly or for those with special needs.

“Families and carers need to feel their loved ones are happy while they are away and we can provide that care.”

The home has space for six residents at any one time with 28 days of care a year being offered.

'Honeysuckle Cottage' in Doddington Road, Wellingborough

Tom, 27, who has worked in the care sector his whole career, said: “Rak-Su will be cutting the ribbon for the official opening and I’ve asked them to perform.

“There will be refreshments and everyone is invited to see the band and to see the new home.”

The stars are due to open ‘Honeysuckle Cottage’ at 14 Doddington Road, Wellingborough, at midday tomorrow (Friday, September 6).