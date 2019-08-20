Wrestling spectacular coming to Kettering

One of the wildest characters in British wrestling hits the ring when big-time grappling returns to Kettering next month.

Super-heavyweight battler Crazy Horse, also known as the Viking Warrior, is set to bring his own brand of mayhem to the Masque Theatre stage on September 14.

Since bursting on to the wrestling scene the axe man has fought from one end of the country to the other and, on the continent, appeared at the Wacken metal festival in Germany and trialled for the WWE, roaring and intimidating audiences wherever he goes.

Beyond the squared circle, Crazy Horse, who claims to originate from the ancient island of Lindisfarne, has trained with sword, spear, axe and bow and is a well-known figure on the re-enactment fields of England.

He has fought on battlefields and castle walls and took part in the Battle of Hastings anniversary that featured more than 300 horseback riders and more than 1,000 infantry, standing on the Saxon line that faced attack after attack from the Norman hordes on foot and horse.

The big Saturday night American Rumble spectacular is the first Masque show of top UK matchmakers Premier Promotions, whose shows have been thrilling fans for more than 30 years, and will also include another colourful international personality, Portugal’s “Fantastic” David Francisco.

The promoters are also set to announce another big name in the run-up to the show, but already booked to appear are powerful Midlands duo Jimmy Meadows and James O’Donnell, high-flying Londoners Harry Sefton and Tate Mayfairs and local star Ryan Vickers.

Tickets for the show, featuring an over the top rope, last man standing rumble, plus tag team and solo bouts, are available from the box office at another Kettering venue - the Lighthouse Theatre - by calling 01536 414141, or online via the theatre website.