Worries over whereabouts of missing Wellingborough boy

Police have appealed for information after a 12-year-old from Wellingborough went missing.

Leo Fox has not been seen for more than 21 hours after the last sighting of him in Wellingborough yesterday (Wednesday, July 31) at 6.30pm.

He is described as a white boy, of slim build with blond/mousey brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black jogging bottoms and black trainers.

Anyone who has seen Leo, or has information about where he is, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference MPW1/2413.19.