Worries over whereabouts of missing Corby girl not seen since Tuesday

Police have appealed for help from the public to find a missing 17-year-old Corby girl.

Christine Whitney was last seen in the town at 4.30pm on Tuesday, August 13, wearing a blue t-shirt, light pink hoody, a black baseball cap with an NY emblem, black jeans and white Nike trainers, and a black cycle helmet.

She is described as white, 5ft 5in, with brown hair and wears glasses.

Anyone who has seen Christine or has information about where she is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, reference MPC1/2563/19.