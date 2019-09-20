World's best scooter riders come to Corby

The top 25 scooter riders from across the globe were in Corby last weekend to compete for a $42,500 prize pot.

The Action Space Invitational at Adrenaline Alley saw tricks performed at world-class level with America's Chris Farris scooping the $20,000 first prize.

Cody Flom. Photographer: Shelby Grimnes

UK rider Jordan Hall from Birmingham came second, winning $10,000, and third place ($5,000) went to Spencer Chermside from Australia. American Cody Flom won $7,500 by coming first in the Game of Scoot competition.

Adrenaline Alley founder Mandy Young, who was awarded an MBE last year, said: “What a weekend, it was incredible.

"Nothing has been done like this before and we not only excelled as a host facility but for scootering as a sport.

"For the town to welcome riders, spectators and organisers from all over the world and witness this incredible event is massive not only for the charity but for local hotels, businesses and the community.”

The Winners (left to right) Spencer Chermside (3rd), Chris Farris (1st) and Jordan Hall (2rd) Photographer: Luke, Adrenaline Alley

Amateur competitions took place to develop, inspire and give UK and local riders opportunities to ride and perform with the world’s best.

12-year-old Raimie Willmott from Raunds was amongst the top 10 amateurs to win a place with the professional riders and Market Harborough rider Jayden Sharman, currently seventh in the world. made it through to the semi-finals of King of Park.

Due to the success of the event, the first of its kind, the charity has secured the event for a further two years which will see more international riders coming to train, visit and live in Corby.

The charity is currently installing a new European training centre which will enable British Cycling’s Team GB for BMX freestyle to train in Corby ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

As the largest urban sports facility in Europe and one of the biggest in the world the facility also hosts skateboarding and inline skating and has more than 55,000 visits annually.

Over the weekend Adrenaline Alley invited groups of children, residents and community groups to attend free of charge to experience the facility in all its glory. It was attended by more than 600 people a day.