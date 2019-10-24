Competitors will aim to make a splash when the World Puddle Jumping Championships return to Kettering next week.

And organisers of the annual Wicksteed Park event, which takes place on Wednesday (October 30), have declared the competition a "Brexit-free zone".

Taking place the day before the UK is due to leave the EU, unless an extension to Article 50 is agreed, those running the competition say they want those taking part to concentrate on splashing in muddy puddles away from the political mud-slinging.

They're preparing more puddles than ever with judges giving scores based on the height of the jump, enthusiasm, splash distance and stickability - the amount of mud which clings to each competitor.

Wicksteed Park's head of sales and marketing Rachel James said: “The World Puddle Jumping Championships is a great way to encourage people, and especially children, to get out into the fresh air and have some fun.

“The event is held on the last Wednesday in October every year but it just so happens that this year it has been decided that we are due to leave the EU the next day.

“It is the subject that is dominating the media and everyone’s thoughts and we just wanted to give people a chance to get away from all of that and just have some fun, so any reference to Brexit is banned.

“Having said that, if anyone is feeling stressed by the whole Brexit situation, then jumping in puddles is a great way to relieve tension."

The competition, which is open to children and adults, takes place from 10.30am to noon. Registration is open from 10am.

It has been running for several years and previous winners included a nine-year-old girl from Milton Keynes.