Nearly 400 children took part in the seventh World Puddle Jumping Championships

World Puddle Jumping Champion crowned at Wicksteed Park

Wicksteed Park held their annual puddle jumping championships today (Wednesday) and nearly 400 children competed for the top spot.

In the end there could only be one winner and Jamie Claridge, 11, was declared the new world champion, closely followed by last year's winner, Lukas Aleksa-Turney, 10, who came second.
It is the seventh year Wicksteed Park have held the World Puddle Jumping Championships, where jumpers are judged on the height of their leap, the splash they create, their enthusiasm and the stickability of any mud they get on themselves.
This year there was a record number of competitors with nearly 400 children jumping.
There were long queues across the playground while children patiently waited their turn to jump through four muddy puddles.
Wicksteed Park said they hold the event to encourage children to get outside and have some fun.

Lukas Aleksa-Turney, 10 (right), with his brother Logan, six. Lukas won last year's competition and said he was trying to defend his title. Both boys came prepared in wellies and even wore goggles!

1. A pair of muddy brothers

Lukas Aleksa-Turney, 10 (right), with his brother Logan, six. Lukas won last year's competition and said he was trying to defend his title. Both boys came prepared in wellies and even wore goggles!
Phoebe Radford
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Sadie Campbell, 3, had very muddy hands!

2. Muddy fingers!

Sadie Campbell, 3, had very muddy hands!
Phoebe Radford
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Wahida McNally and Nyla, 18 months, were loving the puddles

3. Nyla had lots of enthusiasm!

Wahida McNally and Nyla, 18 months, were loving the puddles
Phoebe Radford
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Tracey Clarke and Aaron Sangha were judging the jumpers on the height of their leaps, their splash, their enthusiasm and on how much mud stuck to them

4. The judges

Tracey Clarke and Aaron Sangha were judging the jumpers on the height of their leaps, their splash, their enthusiasm and on how much mud stuck to them
Phoebe Radford
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5