World Puddle Jumping Champion crowned at Wicksteed Park

In the end there could only be one winner and Jamie Claridge, 11, was declared the new world champion, closely followed by last year's winner, Lukas Aleksa-Turney, 10, who came second.

It is the seventh year Wicksteed Park have held the World Puddle Jumping Championships, where jumpers are judged on the height of their leap, the splash they create, their enthusiasm and the stickability of any mud they get on themselves.

This year there was a record number of competitors with nearly 400 children jumping.

There were long queues across the playground while children patiently waited their turn to jump through four muddy puddles.

Wicksteed Park said they hold the event to encourage children to get outside and have some fun.



A pair of muddy brothers Lukas Aleksa-Turney, 10 (right), with his brother Logan, six. Lukas won last year's competition and said he was trying to defend his title. Both boys came prepared in wellies and even wore goggles!

Muddy fingers! Sadie Campbell, 3, had very muddy hands!

Nyla had lots of enthusiasm! Wahida McNally and Nyla, 18 months, were loving the puddles

The judges Tracey Clarke and Aaron Sangha were judging the jumpers on the height of their leaps, their splash, their enthusiasm and on how much mud stuck to them

