Woodford brewery receives funding boost

A funding boost has given a brewery in Woodford the chance to expand its range to include a new gluten-free beer.

Three Hills Brewing was founded by Andrew Catherall in 2017 and recently awarded a grant of just over £1,600 from FEAST2 (the Food Enterprise Advisory Support Team), which is funded by the European Regional Development Fund.

It enabled him to buy two more fermentation tanks to increase production and allow for more variety in the beers he produces.

It follows a funding grant of nearly £5,000 last year by the project’s predecessor, FEAST, which went towards various pieces of brewing equipment, including a canning machine.

Andrew said: “The craft beer market has moved definitively towards cans and, as a result of moving away from bottles, small pack sales have increased over 50 per cent."

This financial boost has enabled Andrew to take on staff, with four people now working full time on creating, tweaking and perfecting one-off recipes, which are then made up in small-scale batches.

Andrew is now looking for new premises to further expand the brewery, having already outgrown its current base.

For more details of FEAST2, including registering your business for free support, contact Amanda Askew at The Mallows Company on 01933 664437 or email amanda@themallowscompany.com.