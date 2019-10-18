Women who want to start a business in Corby and East Northants offered a helping hand

A former local TV news reporter is to champion the new branch of the women’s networking & support group “Make It Your Business” in Corby and East Northamptonshire.

Make It Your Business was set up to encourage and support women who are keen to set up or are already running their own business.

The Corby launch for women who dream of starting their own business or who want a helping hand from like-minded women will be held on the Priors Hall estate next Friday.

Jane Saggers, former BBC and ITV TV reporter and presenter, who has run her own business for more than 30 years, is organising the new branch.

“I’m delighted to be launching this group for the whole Corby & East Northamptonshire area,” she said.

“I know that there is a wealth of female talent here already, and the new development and growth in this part of the world means there will be many more female entrepreneurs ready to own their own business.

“I hope the ladies of Corby and the surrounding villages will come along to say hello over coffee and cake. I want to ensure that everyone feels welcome in an informal atmosphere in a lovely new café opposite the Corby Enterprise Centre at Priors Hall.”

The Corby launch has attracted three entrepreneurial women Sandy Bushby, Elizabeth Elcoate and Bridget Watts to share their business know-how at the event.

Bridget Watts is well known in Corby as the owner of two branches of The Good Bean café having worked in hospitality with TGI Friday and Pret a Manger.

Elizabeth is a brand designer who has worked with numerous small business as well as household names including Great Ormond Street and the Brit Awards, and Sandy is the founder of LPT Productions, and has developed a range of products to assist in improvement leadership, interpersonal skills and management.

Make It Your Business usually charges £15 lifetime membership fee that entitles members to attend all MIYB events, to advertise in the organisations’s Business Directory and to make free use of the MIYB mentoring app.

Costs for the Corby launch have been waived and tickets are available free via the website here here

Corby & East Northamptonshire MP Tom Pursglove will officially launch the new group. He said: “I am delighted to back Make It Your Business It’s a group which is encouraging women across the UK to start their own business providing events and mentoring opportunities.”

The launch takes place on Friday, October 25, at The Good Bean Café in The Courtyard at Barnwell Gardens, Priors Hall, Corby between 09.30am and 11.30am.