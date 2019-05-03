Woman viciously attacked by dog in Corby park told police can’t take statement for TEN days

A Corby woman and her dog suffered a prolonged attack by an out-of-control Jack Russell in West Glebe Park.

Trudi Doherty was repeatedly bitten by the animal while she was trying to protect her own dog while out on a walk at lunchtime yesterday (Thursday, May 2).

Laya after the attack yesterday NNL-190305-103613005

Now Trudi has been told by police that they cannot take a statement from her for ten days and that she will have to travel to Kettering to give her version of events.

This is not the first time that the same dog has attacked Trudi and she is now fearful that it might attack others while she is waiting to speak to the police.

The 48-year-old said she was out taking her own much-loved rescue Jack Russell Laya for a lunchtime stroll on her lead when she saw the other dog on the path off its lead near to the Quarry Close entrance to the park. She moved to on to the grass to give the dog and owner a chance to get past.

But the dog began to attack Laya.

Trudi suffered multiple puncture wounds all over her torso NNL-190305-103704005

“I picked her up to get her out of the way,” said Trudi.

“But the other dog started to jump up.

“The woman was screaming and shouting at me to stand still. I was trying to remain in control and use a firm voice but my legs were like jelly.

“Your first instinct is to pick the dog up to protect her.

Laya is a much-loved rescue dog NNL-190305-103644005

“The dog just kept jumping up to get Laya and was biting at my stomach.

“There are bite marks all over my stomach and the back of my legs.

“I was trying to kick it away but it kept going.

“I kept saying that her dog had done this before.”

Trudi was covered in blood following the attack yesterday NNL-190305-103654005

The woman eventually got the dog back under control but it slipped its collar and began to attack Trudi again.

“It must have been going for five minutes,” said Trudi.

“One man walked past and didn’t do anything. I understand people are scared of dogs but he could’ve phoned the police.

“Thankfully my friend in Quarry Close heard the screams and came running. She got the dog’s details from its collar but the owner didn’t even check I was OK. She wouldn’t speak to me.

Trudi, who is self-employed businesswoman and runs a glass bead company called Glittering Prize, said that the other Jack Russell has form for this type of behaviour.

“It’s attacked me before several times, although nowhere near as badly as that,” she said.

Laya's injuries following the attack NNL-190305-103623005

“This is what annoys me the most - the woman clearly knew what her dog was like and it was still off the lead.

“She should know that it’s in their nature as terriers and that she needs to keep her dog under control.

“What if it had been a child or someone who wasn’t as strong?”

Trudi took Laya straight to the vet who treated her bite marks and gave her antibiotics.

Then Trudi went to the urgent care centre where bites on her stomach, legs and face were steri-stripped and dressed. She also had to have a tetanus injunction.

“I called the police who told me that I had to give them a statement in person,” said Trudi.

“But there were no appointments for ten days. I asked if I could go in to the office at the cube to give a statement but I have to go over to the police station at Kettering.

“I’m concerned that the dog might attack someone else in those ten days.

“I’m also now very nervous about walking in West Glebe Park as the other dog owner lives very close by.

“Laya is a rescue dog, and so loving. And as much as we rescued her, she’s so good for me as I work on my own and having Laya means I have to take her out and get fresh air and contact with others in the park. It’s an important part of our day.

“This woman could have prevented the attack by keeping her dog on a lead. I can’t change what’s happened but ten days is too long for the police to be able to react to this.”

The Northants Telegraph has contacted Northamptonshire Police for comment this morning.