Woman knocked to ground and robbed of handbag by hooded man in Northampton

The incident happened near the footpath at the canal.

At around 2.15am on Sunday, October 20, a woman was walking in Auctioneers Way, close to the footpath which leads to the canal, when she was approached from behind by an unknown man.

He tried to snatch her handbag, leading to a tussle in which the woman fell to the floor, suffering minor injuries, before the man ran off with her handbag.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "The suspect is described as a white man in his mid 20s, 5ft 8in to 5ft 10in, of medium build.

"He wore a black hoody pullover with the hood up, dark blue jeans and dark trainers."

