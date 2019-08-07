Woman admits assaulting schoolchildren in Wellingborough

A woman has admitted attacking children as they left a school in Wellingborough.

Helen Gray, 37, of no fixed address, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday (August 5).

She admitted 13 charges of assault relating to an incident in Brickhill Road on the afternoon of November 20 last year, where she attacked people at random, including children from the nearby Weavers Academy.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Paul Lilley, of the Child Protection Team at Northamptonshire Police, said: “This was an unprovoked attack on children as they were leaving school, and a situation where they should have been safe.

“The incident caused a lot of upset for those involved, as well as within the school community and the wider area.

“I would like to thank Weavers Academy for their support in this case, and also the numerous victims who were brave in supporting the police in dealing with Gray.

“Hopefully her guilty plea provides some comfort for those involved.”

Gray is due back at Northampton Magistrates’ Court for sentencing next Thursday (August 15).