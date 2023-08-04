A Wollaston nan has achieved her weight loss dreams by losing more than 5st.

Almost 18 months ago, Liz Birchall weighed 15st 13.5oz and needed to find a way to stop her back pain.

She said: “I had been suffering from back pain on and off for a couple of years.

Liz Birchall of Wollaston has lost 5st with the help of Slimming World

"After a particularly bad bout, I had an MRI scan.

"Hoping for a cure I was devastated to be told there was nothing they could do, but I should lose weight and get fit with Pilates being the best option.

“At that point, there was nothing else for it so I joined a Pilates class and Slimming World."

With the help of Slimming World’s food optimising plan, Liz started eating lots of fruit and vegetables and enjoys snacks of plain yogurt and a flavoured yogurt to keep her going.

She has also cut out some items, saying: “One thing I did which was a lot easier than I thought it would be was cut out alcohol completely to the point where it now tastes awful and the thought of the morning after the night before does not appeal to me – I feel wonderful without it.”

With the support of her husband and her son, Liz is delighted to have lost 5st and feels so much better for it.

She said: "I can walk a lot further and I am also looking at getting my bike out for the first time in 20 years.

"My blood sugars were creeping up, they are now perfect.

"My liver function is also perfect.

"I have fewer days when I am in pain and because of the weight loss, I can move around a lot easier.

"I had very painful knees, they are fine now.”

Liz attends Emma Duff’s Slimming World group in Irchester on a Monday night.

And she said: "Slimming World, and especially Emma, has kept me going through a long time of losing weight.

"I tell myself ‘it didn’t go on in a couple of weeks, it’s not coming off in a couple of weeks!’