Wicky Bear walks to school with Kettering pupils

A much-loved mascot met with more than 60 Kettering children to celebrate ‘Walk to School Week’.

Wicksteed Park’s Wicky Bear walked with pupils, parents and teachers on a 15-minute walk to Compass Primary Academy yesterday (Tuesday).

More than 60 pupils joined the walk.

Kettering-based Brightkidz, who promote safe and active travel for children, organised the fun initiative to spread the message to families to ditch the car on journeys to and from school.

Assistant principal at Compass Primary Rebecca Holmes said: “We are really keen to get more of our pupils actively travelling to school for their own health benefits and to reduce traffic in the local community.

“Our work with Brightkidz has only just begun but we have been so pleased with how the ‘Walk to School’ event went, and we can’t wait to continue our work on the Brightkidz ST:EPS project which will open up even more fun opportunities for our children.”

Pupils said it was fun to walk to school with Wicky Bear with one saying it was ‘the best walk to school ever’.

Wicky Bear sees the pupils into school.

Brightkidz founder Alison Holland said: “Compass is one of the Kettering schools we’ve been working with on our Brightkidz ST:EPS project to enable them to promote active travel and healthy living all year round.

“We’re delighted that they took the opportunity to hook into national ‘Walk to School Week’, as we’ve really been able to shout about why families should ditch the car.

“The children were so excited when they were greeted by their favourite local character on their walk to school too – adding even more fun to the message that walking to school makes kids more active and helps them develop independence and road safety skills.

“It was also a great opportunity for two Kettering social enterprises – Brightkidz and Wicksteed Park – to collaborate together for the benefit of local people.”

‘Walk to School Week’ is run by UK charity Living Streets.

Another school walk with Wicky Bear will take place at Grange Primary Academy on Friday (May 24).