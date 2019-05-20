Wicksteed Park a sea of pink for Crazy Hats walk

More than 1,000 people turned out for the 17th annual Crazy Hats walk at Kettering’s Wicksteed Park yesterday (Sunday).

In pleasant weather the park became a sea of pink for the Wellingborough breast cancer charity’s sponsored event.

The amount raised is not yet known but previous walks have raised tens of thousands of pounds to support breast cancer care in the county.

Charity founder Glennis Hooper said the event did not fail to deliver with more than 1,100 signing up for the event.

She said: “The decision for all walkers to wear the same hat, a pink baseball cap kindly sponsored by Avon, was the right one.

“To see that enormous sea of pink in front of me as I stood on the stage, was emotional, inspirational and so uplifting.

“We had walkers there of all ages. It was a privilege to present a medal to two sisters, one 86, the other 82, both having walked three laps of Wicksteed Park, both of them having experienced breast cancer. Just one very moving moment.

“Yes, there were tears, but there was also much laughter, many, many hugs and very happy faces as the walkers enjoyed the facilities of the park and wandered around the two different routes.

“Poignant messages on people’s backs reminded us why we were all walking and people’s stories only strengthened our desire to continue with our quest to further enhance breast cancer services in the county.

“The atmosphere and warmth shown could be likened to that of being amongst one very large family where everyone was a friend.”

Glennis said all funds raised will help local people. The charity has held several discussions with Kettering General Hospital and say they have several exciting and different initiatives coming up they will make a ‘huge’ difference to the breast cancer services they provide.

Glennis, who founded the charity in 2001 having been diagnosed with breast cancer herself, added: “I would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the amazing Crazy Hats team who worked tirelessly both before the walk and on the day itself - they were amazing.

“Sincere thanks too, to the many sponsors who supported the event: Avon, Premier, Tesco, AO Copy, the two Rotary Clubs from Kettering and, of course, to Wicksteed Park who hosted the walk. The park, with its latest refurbishments, looked superb.

“However, the most important thank you is to everyone who donned the pink hat and walked with us and their sponsors.

“A memorable day. Here’s to number 18!”