Who are MPs for Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough backing for Prime Minister?

In a matter of weeks the United Kingdom will have a new Prime Minister.

Current chief Theresa May officially resigns tomorrow (Friday) but will remain in post until a new Conservative leader is elected, which is expected to be in the week beginning July 22.

Boris Johnson is the bookies' favourite.

Conservative MPs will go to the ballot next week as they start to whittle down those standing until there are two remaining, when party members will vote for their preferred option.

But who are the Tory MPs for Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough backing?

Only one, Wellingborough MP Peter Bone, has openly backed the current bookies’ favourite Boris Johnson.

Mr Bone, an arch-Brexiter, has joined the ‘Back Boris’ campaign.

Mr Raab is Tom Pursglove's choice.

On Talk Radio he said: “It has to be someone who can walk in to Downing Street the next day and be Prime Minister. It has to be Boris Johnson.”

Mr Johnson was summonsed to court to face criminal allegations of misconduct in public office last week over claims he lied during the 2016 EU referendum campaign. He has since appealed against the decision.

Corby MP Tom Pursglove has backed former Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab, the fifth favourite with most bookmakers.

On Twitter Mr Pursglove said: “A very strong performance by @DominicRaab in the #OneNationConservatives hustings - a new approach to delivering #Brexit, with fresh ideas beyond it.

“We need to leave on the 31st Oct, no ifs, no buts, but then get on and deliver an exciting vision for the UK.

“He’ll do just that.”

Kettering MP Philip Hollobone, also an arch-Brexiter, is yet to declare who he is backing.

He told the Northants Telegraph he is not thinking about it until the list of runners and riders is announced on Monday.

He said: “I will wait to see the full list before thinking about for whom to vote.”

The first ballot takes place next Thursday at 10am.

Other contenders include Michael Gove, Jeremy Hunt, Sajid Javid, Ester McVey, Matt Hancock, Penny Mordaunt and South Northamptonshire MP Andrea Leadsom, who has not been backed by any of her north Northamptonshire colleagues.

Mrs Leadsom made it to the final two in the 2016 contest before withdrawing in the race against Mrs May.

Mrs Leadsom faced heavy criticism after suggesting to The Times that she would be a better choice because she had children and Mrs May didn’t.