When Stormzy played Kettering: watch here

His momentous headline gig on Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage last night had been described a historic moment for British black culture.

But back in 2015, celebrated grime star Stormzy played a more low-key gig to a few hundred people at Kettering’s loft nightclub.

Even then, he was already making waves on the UK rap scene and the gig at the 400-capacity Dalkeith Place venue sold out.

He had just sold out two of his 02 Academy Islington shows in less than four minutes, was named as one of the BBC’s Sound of 2015 list. He had also bagged a coveted MOBO award the previous year.

Back then, Rhys Alford, manager of Intense Presents, said: “I saw Stormzy was starting to do well for himself a few months ago, and I knew it was only a matter of time before he hit the big time. We’ve got a huge show to look forward to.

“We arranged a date well in advance to make sure we could both make this work.”

Since the Stormzy gig, The Loft has also hosted nights featuring Jaykae, Fredo, J Hus, Bugzy Malone and Big Narstie.