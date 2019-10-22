Wellingborough winter homeless shelter needs more night shift volunteers to open every evening

Finishing touches are being made to Wellingborough's winter night shelter in readiness for the November 1 opening deadline.

More volunteers have stepped forward to help out at the 12-bed shelter in a converted clubhouse in The Embankment.

Valerie Anslow in the dormitory room

But in order to open seven nights a week organisers will need more people to help provide night cover.

Valerie Anslow, chairman of Wellingborough Homeless Forum, said: “We had 20 volunteers come to do our conflict resolution training at the weekend, but it is our aspiration to open every night.

“The training is ongoing so volunteers can come forward at any time.”

Housed in a former dance hall, the night shelter can house male and female clients who have been recommended by Wellingborough’s Daylight Centre.

The homeless shelter is housed in the Embankment Club

Mrs Anslow said: “If they want a bed for the night they are shown the rules and procedures, and then then sign an agreement.

“There is no drinking, no drugs, no racism, no physical threats, no smoking, but we will be able to welcome well-behaved dogs.

“There are 12 camp beds and the guests are given a named sleeping bag, which is kept at the shelter, so they don’t have to carry it around.

“The Deanery Mothers’ Union has provided bags containing toiletries for them.

Volunteers from the Co-op painting the halls Adam Paulowski and Lauren Clark

“At opening time the guests have their bags and pockets searched after which they can have a meal and relax. It’s lights out at 11pm.

“In the morning, guests are given breakfast before they leave.”

Mrs Anslow started the night shelter after becoming frustrated by the lack of provision for rough sleepers in the town.

She added: “I got upset and frustrated with the SWEP (Severe Weather Emergency Protocol) where people living on the street will be housed in hotels if the night time temperatures are

Mopping the floor ready for the first guests

going to be zero degrees or below for three consecutive nights.

“I thought we needed something more permanent for the winter. We are going for a Quality Assurance mark through charity Housing Justice, that way we hope to get funding through

SWEP.

“The night shelter is not the end, it’s the first step on the way to providing supported accommodation.”

Training sessions for new and existing volunteers will take place on Saturday, October 26, from 10.30am to midday at The Daylight Centre, High Street Place, Wellingborough.

For further details contact Valerie Anslow on 07870 473270, or Amanda Coleshill on 07938 501639 or email admin@whfvolunteers.org.uk.