Wellingborough vape shop opens after £80,000 investment

A store which specialises in vaping and alternative tobacco products opened its doors in Wellingborough earlier this month.

VPZ opened its 139th UK store in Market Street, creating five new jobs for the town.

VPZ director Doug Mutter said: “We are excited to be opening the doors of our Wellingborough store as part of our ambitious growth plans across the UK.

“At a time when many businesses are exiting high streets across the country, we are committed to creating jobs and investing in communities throughout the UK like we are doing in Wellingborough.

“Each new store opening helps us to achieve a greater reach, providing us with a platform to engage and educate even more smokers on the benefits of switching to vaping.”

The new store comes after VPZ also opened a store in nearby Corby earlier this year

The Wellingborough store, which saw an £80,000 investment, will be equipped with a carbon monoxide testing monitor and lung capacity monitor allowing customers to regularly track their journey to becoming cigarette-free.

Public Health England estimates that vaping is 95 per cent less harmful than smoking traditional cigarettes as the number of vapers increases and the number of smokers decreases.

Mr Mutter added: “Vaping represents a huge public health opportunity and the market will continue to grow as increasing numbers of smokers recognise its effectiveness in helping people to quit smoking.

“Consumer education is crucial too and our knowledgeable staff are always available with advice and support that helps make it easy for smokers to make the switch and give up cigarettes once and for all.”