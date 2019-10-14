Wellingborough Technical Players back in the limelight with Edge of Darkness

A Wellingborough amateur theatre group is preparing for its 110th production after an off-stage drama temporarily threatened to bring the curtain down on their performances.

The Wellingborough Technical Players faced a financial crisis when the owners of their venue went out of business but, three years on, rehearsals for their latest play, The Edge of Darkness, are in full swing.

Wellingborough, The Technical Players, rehearsing their new production The Edge of Darkness. l-r Tim Allebone with Andrew Tidbury and Shelley Scripps

Teresa Webb, actor/director, said: “We lost money in 2016 when The Castle closed. Our group lost £2,500 but others lost more. We missed two productions but because we had a bit of a buffer we were OK.”

As well as putting on the plays the group has been busy fundraising to build up their reserves used to put on their productions.

The award-winning group has chosen a six-hander thriller mystery which will run for five nights at the Castle Studio Theatre in November.

Rehearsing twice a week for three months, members have been busy with programmes, costumes, props and sets, all of which they source themselves.

Wellingborough Technical Players' production of the Noel Coward play Hay Fever

Teresa, who will be prompt for the latest show, said: “There’s nothing we wouldn’t tackle.

“Our productions do very well. Our audiences like farces and costume dramas but they are expensive because we have to hire the costumes.

“We pride ourselves on our sets and we’ve won awards from the National Operatic Dramatic Association.

“Anyone who would like to join our group should come along to one of our productions and can then do an audition.

Per-fick! The Darling Buds of May

“We’re always looking for new people to help with every aspect of a production.”

Wellingborough Technical Players were formed in 1941 at the town’s technical college as a play reading class.

The group quickly decided to put on a performance of four of their favourite one-act plays in 1942.

Since then, the players have produced 109 plays with only one being repeated – Outside Edge – during the group’s 77 years.

Learning lines

The Edge of Darkness by Brian Clemens, directed by Mick Mills, is on at the Castle Studio Theatre at 7.45pm from Tuesday, November 12, to Saturday, November 16, with a 2.30pm matinee on the Saturday.

For tickets which cost £10 go to www.castletheatre.co.uk or call the box office 01933 270007.